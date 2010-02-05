Escaped inmate may be using stolen car

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to Vinton Police, escaped inmate Jamaul LeBleu may be using a stolen vehicle to get around.



Chief of Vinton Police Ricky Fox confirms that LeBleu may be driving a stolen silver 2003 Toyota Camry with the license plate number PJE 270.

Fox says around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, the owner of the Camry left his car running to get it warm before taking his children to school. When he went outside to leave, the Camry was gone.



Prior to that incident, police believe LeBleu was spotted at an Easy Mart on Highway 90 and West Street when he was reportedly picked up and taken to the area where he allegedly stole the Camry.



If you spot this vehicle or LeBleu, you are asked to call your local authorities, or 911.



A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.



LeBleu has been missing since Wednesday afternoon when he walked off of a work detail in Vinton. He was serving a four year sentence for Simple Burglary.

