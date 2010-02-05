Ready, set, build!

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The United Pentecostal Church Home Missions built a church building in 24 hours for the Grand Lake Apostolic Church family.

The crew began building the church around 7 a.m. Friday morning in pursuit of finishing the facility by 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Although the group did not meet their original deadline, they still feel it's a miracle they were able to complete what they did.

"Friday morning this was nothing but a slab," said Derald Webber, a volunteer with United Pentecostal Home Missions. "You would never believe this wasn't here 24 hours ago."

More than 500 volunteers from all over the state and the country came to the site to help build the church.

Volunteers said they were happy to come out and be apart of something that will do good for the people of God in southwest Louisiana.

"People are why we're doing this," said volunteer Josh Crochet. "It's not just about a building, the people are why we're here."

The crew plans to work on the facility through Sunday, February 7th.

Services at the new Grand Lake Apostolic Church begin February 7th at 2 p.m.

