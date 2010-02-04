McNeese lands top ten class

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State's 2010 football recruiting class is being ranked 9th in the FCS by recruiting service Rivals.com.

The Pokes tied for 9th place with Chattanooga and Northern Colorado.

The 15 man class was headlined by quarterback Will Briscoe, wide receiver Kenny Brown and linebacker Orrin Fontenot, who are all rated as two stars by the recruiting web site.

According to Rivals, the number one class in the nation belonged to Southern Conference member Appalachian State.

