New group created to find solutions to coastal problems

The following is a news release from McNeese State University.

McNeese State University is partnering with LA Ash, Inc., Livengood Management, Resources Materials Testing Laboratory and Southwestern Construction Material Testing Lab to create the Industrial Executives and Academic Partnership— a group that will work together to find solutions to preserve Southwest Louisiana's coastal heritage and to prevent major infrastructure damage caused by water intrusion to coastal roadways.

The partnership, announced today in a ceremony on the McNeese campus, is just another example of how McNeese is focused on using its resources to collaborate with area industries to solve current problems in Southwest Louisiana and the state, according to Dr. Nikos Kiritsis, dean of the McNeese College of Engineering and Engineering Technology and a co-executive director of IEAP.

Kiritsis said that the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, along with the departments of chemistry, engineering and agricultural sciences, are all working together to find the solutions to these problems with their industry partners. Several faculty members from these departments gave updates on projects underway in such areas as erosion control and recycling.

Janet Woolman, director of research services and sponsored programs and Louisiana Environmental Research Center, also talked about the success her office has in working with faculty in securing grants from industries, businesses, school systems, state and federal agencies for research projects, including native plants, coastal restoration, parish water quality, Chenier Plains and the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development, or SEED, Center.

Kiritsis also pointed out some of the current collaborations with his college, including the Lake Area Industry Alliance /McNeese Engineering Partnership, the Flowserve Satellite Training Center at McNeese and capstone projects with area industry and businesses.

"Combining the potential grant resources and expertise of our faculty with the contributions of our corporate partners provides a practical and self-sustaining approach to the research needed to address these ongoing problems in Southwest Louisiana," said McNeese President Robert Hebert.