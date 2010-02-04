Saints fans taking their excitement online - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Saints fans taking their excitement online

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Sunday, Sun Life stadium will be filled with fans, many wearing black and gold.Some fans will not just be cheering, they will be cyber cheering. That is so people who could not get to the game can feel like they are there by using sites like Facebook, Twitter, Myspace, and even Youtube.

"It's nice to be able to network with friends with the Saints going to the Super Bowl," said Cody Miller.

Keri Burleigh is on Facebook, and during the games she is on the computer, cheering away.

"I think it's been a fun way for all the fans in Louisiana to come together, and cheer on something we've had a hard time believing in, in the past," said Keri Burleigh.

This season has not just been status updates on Facebook and Myspace. Fans have come up with interesting ways to show their black and gold pride. The who dat dog on Youtube is a perfect example.

"There have been really cute things that have come up, that people have made up over this last football season with the Saints," said Keri Burleigh.

Courtney Ruffer enjoys singing. She also likes the Saints. To show her support, she wrote a song and posted it to Youtube. The first week it got two-thousand hits.

"It was a way to represent the Saints in my kind of way, my own original way," said Courtney Ruffer.

