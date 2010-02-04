Railroad loading facility coming to Lacassine

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) - A new railroad loading facility is expected to bring market opportunities to farmers in rural Jeff Davis Parish.

The facility will be built in Lacassine in the Agri-industrial park next to the Sugarcane Syrup Mill.

As rice production continues to increase in the state of Louisiana, rice producers say they are in great need of a way to quickly export their crop.

"Currently we don't have a facility in southwest Louisiana that can handle the volume of patty rice that we're trying to move out," said Krielow.

The facility is expected to be at least 2 acres and cost close to 3 million dollars.

Krielow and other grain producers in the state are working with the Jeff Davis Police Jury to make this possible.

"The Jury has state federal funding for this project," said Mark Pousson of the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury, District 11. "We have already been appropriated 200,000 from Gustav and Ike infrastructure recovery dollars."

Pousson feels the new facility will do good for the parish.

"Anytime we increase the value of a product, it is put back in the local economy," said Pousson. "It helps the tax base and the Jury's budget."

Local farmers are excited about the new marketing options that will come with the new railroad facility.

"We are targeting markets in Mexico and South America," said Krielow. "It's a big market there and we're trying to move patty rice from southwest Louisiana to these markets that we have never been able to access."

Listed below are the dates and times rice producers and agricultural investors plan to meet to discuss the new railroad facility.

Vermillion Parish, February 10, 7 PM, Hebert's Steak House

Welsh, February 11, 6 PM, Welsh Community Center

Crowley, Feb 18, 6 PM, G & H Office

Kinder, Feb 23, 6 PM, Kinder Community Corner

Ville Platte, Feb 25, 6 PM, Ville Patte Rice Dryer

For more information on the new facility contact the Jeff Davis Economic Development Office at 337-821-5534.

