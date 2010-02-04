Super Bowl weekend proclaimed "Who Dat Nation Days"

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In only a few short days, the New Orleans Saints will face off against the Indianapolis Colts.

In prepration for the big game, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and the City Council are doing something special in honor of the black and gold.

The mayor has proclaimed this weekend as "Who Dat? Nation Days" in the city of Lake Charles.

Mayor Roach said, "Many of us have watched and supported the Saints over the years and it has been extremely gratifying to see the many positives that have come from their success. It's great for our community and the entire state. GO SAINTS!"

