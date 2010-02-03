2010 MSU signees

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Listed below are the McNeese State 2010 football signees.
QB Will Briscoe, Central HS
(Ath) Reynaldo Young, East St. Johns HS
WR Wes Briscoe, Central HS
WR Kenny Brown, St. Louis HS
WR Will Hassien, Sulphur HS
WR Jereon McGilvery, Northside HS
WR Diontae Spencer, Westgate HS
OL Antoine Everett, Lamar Consolidated
DT Sean Brown, Central HS
DE Everett Ellefson, Mandeville HS
DE Danyel Hunter, Dickinson HS
LB Orrin Fontenot, Parkview Baptist HS
LB Correy Middleton, Richwood HS
LB Deonte Thompson, Evangel Christian
K/P James Bice, St. Louis HS
