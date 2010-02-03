2010 MSU signees

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Listed below are the McNeese State 2010 football signees.

QB Will Briscoe, Central HS

(Ath) Reynaldo Young, East St. Johns HS

WR Wes Briscoe, Central HS

WR Kenny Brown, St. Louis HS

WR Will Hassien, Sulphur HS

WR Jereon McGilvery, Northside HS

WR Diontae Spencer, Westgate HS

OL Antoine Everett, Lamar Consolidated

DT Sean Brown, Central HS

DE Everett Ellefson, Mandeville HS

DE Danyel Hunter, Dickinson HS

LB Orrin Fontenot, Parkview Baptist HS

LB Correy Middleton, Richwood HS

LB Deonte Thompson, Evangel Christian

K/P James Bice, St. Louis HS

