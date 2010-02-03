SWLA athletes sign football Letters of Intent

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Here's a list of local student athletes who have signed Letters of Intent to play college football next season:

Ivan Robinson (South Beauregard) - Texas A&M

Dustin White (Barbe) - Miami (OH)

Logan Hamilton (Barbe) - Tulane

Kenny Brown (St. Louis) - McNeese State

James Bice (St. Louis) - McNeese State

Will Hassien (Sulphur) - McNeese State

Ricky Irvin (Westlake) - Southeastern

Chris Jackson (LaGrange) - Louisiana College

Mike Lewis (LaGrange) - Louisiana College

Any other local athletes who signed their Letter of Intent on Wednesday that are not listed, please email jbelk@kplctv.com to be added.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.