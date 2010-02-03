SWLA athletes sign football Letters of Intent

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Here's a list of local student athletes who have signed Letters of Intent to play college football next season:
Ivan Robinson (South Beauregard) - Texas A&M
Dustin White (Barbe) - Miami (OH)
Logan Hamilton (Barbe) - Tulane
Kenny Brown (St. Louis) - McNeese State
James Bice (St. Louis) - McNeese State
Will Hassien (Sulphur) - McNeese State
Ricky Irvin (Westlake) - Southeastern
Chris Jackson (LaGrange) - Louisiana College
Mike Lewis (LaGrange) - Louisiana College
Any other local athletes who signed their Letter of Intent on Wednesday that are not listed, please email jbelk@kplctv.com to be added.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.