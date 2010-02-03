Lockdown lifted, escapee still on the loose

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - The lockdown of Vinton Middle School has been lifted, but an escapee is still on the loose in Vinton Wednesday evening.

Jamaul LeBleu of Church Point, an offender assigned to C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center, escaped from a trusty work crew in Vinton around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

His escape caused a lockdown of Vinton Middle School that lasted until just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to school officials, parents are able to pick up their children, but have to enter the school to do so.

LeBleu is currently serving a four year sentence for simple burglary.



