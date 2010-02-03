Southwest La. churches prepare for the big game

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - While some churches are closing their doors for the Super Bowl, other churches feel it is the perfect Sunday to celebrate.

Crossroads Baptist Church in Moss Bluff hosts Super Bowl parties every year for their congregation.

Pastor Terry Ardizzone says that with the Saints in the Super Bowl, it is an even bigger reason to celebrate.

"It's something people have been dreaming about for a long, long time," said Ardizzone. "We're glad to finally be able to celebrate that."

Crossroads' celebration will include flag football, a chili cooking contest, and of course a watch party.

"On stage we'll have a big screen television with the sound blasting through the speakers," said Ardizzone.

Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles will also be hosting a super bowl watch party.

"We'll be hosting the party in kid's sanctuary," said Stephen Perry, pastor of Glad Tidings Church. "We're going to watch the game on our big screen in there."

The time of fellowship will also consist of a gumbo dinner as well.

Both churches say it is the perfect opportunity to be thankful for how far the state has come from the natural disasters within the last 5 years.

"It's an awesome thing to root the saints on," said Perry. "They represent the hopes and dreams of a lot of people right here in our home state."

"It's really good for the healing of our state," said Ardizzone. "There's a bigger picture of what's going on with the Saints game that is really good for the people not only in New Orleans but also in the whole gulf region."

Crossroads Baptist Church will begin their flag football games around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Glad Tidings Church will begin their evening service at 4:30 p.m. followed by the gumbo dinner.

Longville First Baptist Church will also be hosting a Super Bowl watch party beginning at 5 p.m.

Pastor Stuart Graves of Longville Baptist says their party will include free food, games, and of course, the game on giant screen.

All Super Bowl watch parties are open to the public.

