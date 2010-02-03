Shape up with "SWLA's Biggest Losers"

By Britney Glaser - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - NBC's hit Tuesday night show, "The Biggest Loser" follows every day people from across the country on their paths to a healthier lifestyle. The plan is simple: exercise and eat better - but you don't have to be a part of the show to lose big!

Right here in Southwest Louisiana, people are stepping up to take control of their weight and total health. Throughout the month of February, we'll be bringing you special Healthcast reports every Tuesday night on Nightcast and Wednesday morning on Sunrise, sharing the stories of local folks who are shedding the pounds on their own.

You'll meet one young Lake Charles woman who used the premature death of her mother as motivation to get moving before her own risk for heart disease and obesity-related problems escalated.

And if you don't have the extra money for a gym membership or nutritionist, we'll be telling you about free resources in our community that can put you on track to a healthier you.

So if you don't know where to start or you feel like you've let yourself go far beyond a point where you can reverse your poor health choices - make a plan to join some of Southwest Louisiana's biggest losers on the ultimate journey that is saving lives!

To get a head start, click here where we have biggest loser tips at your fingertips!

To share your personal weight battle or weight loss story, click here.

We also have a link for you to join in on Louisiana's Pound for Pound Challenge with the hit show.

7News looks forward to sharing more stories about shrinking waistlines and the expanding number of healthy folks in our area.

*You can catch new episodes of "The Biggest Loser" every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. here on KPLC.

(Copyright 2010 KPLC-TV. All rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)