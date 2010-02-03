Fort Polk soldier arrested in string of armed robberies

By Michael Addison - email

FOT POLK, La. (KPLC) - A Fort Polk soldier is arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Police say 21-year-old Adam Reece is facing two additional charges, and a second man, believed to be the getaway driver, has been arrested as well.

Reece is facing seven counts of armed robbery.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Burnaman, of Pineville, faces five counts of armed robbery.

Officers say that when police arrested Reece, he had a toy gun under his jacket.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

