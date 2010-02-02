Jury issues $7.5 million verdict against Robinswood School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jury issues $7.5 million verdict against Robinswood School

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) -

A civil jury has found against a local school for the developmentally disabled.  The case stems from the death of a man whose family says he died because he was neglected when he became sick. 

Set among a cluster of pine trees at Chennault is the Robinswood School.  It's a place the management says has served people with developmental disabilities for 35 years.  One hundred twenty residents live here and Tony Courville used  to be one of them until he died in 2005 at the age of 39.  Family photos suggest he was a happy, pleasant man.  Attorneys for his family say he was mentally retarded and had the mental aptitude of a child one to four years old.

Tony Courville ultimately died of pneumonia.  His family sued Multi-Care Inc., doing business as Robinswood School, and they won. The jury found that Robinswood breached the standard of care it owed to Courville.  Family Attorney Andre Gauthier says Courville died because care givers did not get him the medical attention needed in time to save him.

The jury awarded a $7.5 million verdict after finding the standard of care was breached and that the breach contributed to our caused the death or injuries to Courville.

Spokesman for the facility, Gordon Propst, disputes the facts as set forth by attorneys for Courville's family. Propst says they are hopeful and confident the appeal of the case will result in complete reversal.

DHH Statement on Robinswood v. Courville.

The following statement was released by DHH Secretary Alan Levine:

"This week, we learned of serious allegations related to abuse of a resident of the Robinswood School for Persons with Developmental Disabilities. Particularly disturbing, beyond the material allegations, is the fact the alleged incident(s) occurred years ago, but were apparently never reported, as is required by law.

I have asked the Health Standards Team to send surveyors to the facility to review the situation and to report to me on their findings.

We take seriously any complaint or allegation of misconduct at any DHH-licensed facility. If a facility receives an allegation of mistreatment, neglect, abuse or injury of unknown origin, it is required to report that information to Health Standards officials at DHH. Once that report has been provided to DHH, Health Standards always investigates the issue and follows up with appropriate action if necessary.

Persons with Developmental Disabilities are vulnerable, and even the hint of abuse or neglect will draw a fierce reaction from DHH as long as I am the Secretary. There should be no mistaking our position on this. "

The Department has only received one complaint unrelated to the Robinswood v. Corville case since 2005 regarding residents at Robinswood School for the Developmentally Disabled. The complaint, which was received in mid 2009, was investigated and no deficiencies were cited.

 Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly