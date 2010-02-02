Getting to the Super Bowl

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - "Even though they procrastinated they can still go. It's not going to be the ideal accommodations, but they can certainly book it and still go," Said James Halphen with Globetrek Travel.

And, while it is not too late, it is going to cost you, and your options are limited.

"The flights are definitely booking up. So, if you're going to fly in, you better book. If you keep waiting you're not going to get there," said Halphen. "Flights out of New Orleans, you can pretty much forget it. The day after all I could find were trips for $1000 or more, round trip."

Once you get there you are going to need a place to stay. You can bet it will not be cheap, with many hotels in the area charging nearly $700 a night.

"You're not going to be close by the game. You may have to take a hotel 10, 15, 20, 30 miles away. Then you will have to get a rental car and drive," said Halphen.

Tickets are still on sale, and according to Globetrek Travel the cheap seats are going for nearly $1,500, and the most expensive, upwards of $230,000. As far as tickets to Super Bowl 44 in Miami, good seats still available.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.