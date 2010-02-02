Who dat know about the Fleur de lis? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Who dat know about the Fleur de lis?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's a symbol that's been a part of Louisiana's history for decades. Most sports fans will recognize it as the New Orleans Saints' logo.

There's no question that nearly everyone has seen the Fleur de lis, but do you know what it means?

Translated literally, the term means "flower of lily."

Most people will recognize the symbol as the emblem of the New Orleans Saints, but the fleur de lis has a diverse and rich history behind it.

No one may know for certain where the fleur de lis came from, but for centuries it's been tied to European royalty, particularly in France.

The symbol is also closely associated with the Trinity and the Virgin Mary.

According to Father Keith Pellerin of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, a French king named Clovis was at war and needed to cross a river to conquer his enemies. After he advanced to the other side, Clovis noticed a bed of irises. Clovis would eventually attach the irises to his weapon and after securing victory, the king would become a fervent believer that the irises were the reason he won. Because of this, the fleur de lis is also believed to mean "victory."

Father Pellerin says many Saints fans are certainly praying the fleur de lis brings the team a victory at Super Bowl 44.

Pellerin says the irises were later replaced with lilies, which gives the symbol its modern day name, fleur de lis.

In recent years, the symbol has turned up as a logo for the New Orleans Hornets, the flag of Acadiana and it's included as part of the Acadian Ambulance logo, to name just a few.

Following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the fleur de lis also served a rallying symbol for storm victims.

In 2008, Gov. Bobby Jindal signed legislation that made the fleur de lis Louisiana's official state symbol.

  CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...
  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

