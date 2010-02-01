Saints arrive in Miami

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Who Dats have landed.

Day one of Super Bowl week is in the books as the New Orleans Saints are preparing for their first appearance ever on the NFL's biggest stage.

There were many topics brought up during day one's media session. One of which was the potential absence of Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney. He has an ankle injury. Freeney is Indianapolis' dominant pass rusher, and there is some doubt as to whether or not he'll play in Super Bowl XLIV. Saints quarterback Drew Brees expects to see Freeney playing in the Super Bowl.

"Obviously, he's a tremendous player," Brees said. "One of the best, if not the best pass rusher in this league.

"The fact is it's the Super Bowl and I know any player would do as much as they could to get onto that field. Obviously, he's a competitor. We are expecting him to play. But if he doesn't, he doesn't. Certainly, I feel like they are coming into this game with all of their ammo," Brees said.

Saints running back Reggie Bush also talked about how his team will likely go into the Super Bowl as the underdog. Bush says that doesn't bother his team at all.

"I feel like we haven't been picked to win a game all year," Bush said. "I feel like we've kind of faced the criticism head on all year. Not even just this year, the past few years. It is what it is.

It just pushes you, pushes you to play harder," Bush said.

"I've said it a bunch of times," Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma said. "This is not vacation time, off-season time Miami, it's a business trip and I have the game on Sunday."

Kickoff from Miami is on Sunday, February 7th at 5:25pm.

