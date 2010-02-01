AG says 'Who Dat' spat cleared up with NFL

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Attorney General Buddy Caldwell says the NFL is conceding that it has no ownership rights to the fleur-de-lis or the popular New Orleans Saints phrase "Who Dat."

Caldwell said Monday he had a conference call with the NFL's general counsel to clarify recent cease & desist letters received by some T-shirt makers in the state that demanded they stop selling shirts with the traditional cheer of Saints fans.

Caldwell says the letters were confusing. But he says the NFL is only objecting to shirts that are marketed or presented as an official Saints or NFL product. So, those shirts that are black and gold and say "Who Dat" can be sold, he says, if they don't purport to be Saints gear.

