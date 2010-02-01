Jindal heading to the Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal's going to the Super Bowl in Miami to cheer on the New Orleans Saints - and fitting in a fundraiser while he's there.

Jindal, his wife Supriya, Chief of Staff Timmy Teepell and Executive Counsel Stephen Waguespack will attend the game on Sunday. That's according to Jindal spokesman Kyle Plotkin, who says the group will fly in on game day and head back that night. No details were offered on where they'll be sitting or how much the tickets cost.

Plotkin says Jindal's campaign funds will pay for the trip, and the governor will be hosting a fundraiser for his 2011 re-election bid while in Miami.

Plotkin wouldn't say who was hosting the fundraiser or where it was being held.

