Toyota announces fix-it plans for sticky gas pedals

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Anxious owners are getting details today from Toyota on how they plant to fix faulty gas pedals.

The automaker is telling dealers that they should get parts to fix sticky gas pedals later this week, but the 4.2 million customers affected by a large recall may have to wait a while for repairs.

Toyota tells dealers that they will get parts to repair springs in the gas pedal systems that have been weakened.

Repairs will have to wait until technicians are trained.

The repair plan will be officially announced later today.

As we've reported, Toyota has recalled 4.2 million cars and trucks worldwide because gas pedal systems may stick. The company says the problem is rare.

Government regulators told Toyota last week that they were satisfied with the repair plan.

We'll continue tracking the company's progress.

