Arrests made in Vinton armed robbery

By Lee Peck - bio | email

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - An armed robbery at the Vinton Dollar General caught on tape was caught on tape. It happened the night of December 28th. Vinton Police say they got the call around 8:18 p.m. after a black male entered the store with a gun demanding money.  "He made away with about 33-hundred dollars in cash from the store," said Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox.  

But surveillance video never lies, Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox says if you look close enough you can see the cashier unlocking the safe not only smiling but laughing. With the help of Calcasieu Sheriff's investigators they were able to enhance the video.

"The most striking, very seldom have I seen anyone smile or laugh when they turn around in an armed robbery and that's that caught our attention right off the bat. It made us very suspicious. We've had our sights on her since day one," said Chief Fox. 

She's not smiling now. Charged with principle to armed robbery, Jamisha Cousar of Orange, Texas was arrested Saturday evening after calling in to work two days in a row.

"We received a phone call Saturday afternoon, late Saturday evening that she was packing to leave town," said Chief Fox. "So before she could run, Orange Police arrested her at her home." 

But Cousar didn't act alone. Police say the armed robber in the video was arrested hours after the robbery. According to Chief Fox, "He was arrested about 5 hours after this robbery by the Rayne Police Department and he still had approximately $1300 still in his pocket." 

29-year-old Anthony J. Meaux of Crowley was being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on unrelated charges but is now charged with armed robbery. But how did investigators link Cousar to Meaux? Initially she told them she didn't know him, but they say her story changed several times before she admitted the two were close friends. Cell phone records would tell the rest of the story.

"The phone records sealed the deal. It showed that she had contacted him regularly to include just before and just after the event that night," said Chief Fox.  

Both remain behind bars, Meaux's bond set at 100-thousand dollars; Cousar's set at 50-thousand dollars.

Chief Fox says both Meaux and Cousar will have to be extradited back to Calcasieu Parish. That process could begin as early as Monday.

