Lock Park could be off limits to vehicles this Mardi Gras

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's one of the most popular places to park and let the good times roll in Lake Charles, but not this Mardi Gras. The City of Lake Charles is asking the City Council to consider not letting people park on the grounds of Lock Park because in years past, drivers have damaged the grounds.

"This year we would like to rope off or barricade the park to prohibit parking within the park grounds. And since this has typically been allowed in the past, what we are doing is asking the city council to support no parking within the park grounds during this event by resolution," said Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone.

The resolution is on the agenda for this week's regular Lake Charles City Council meeting.

