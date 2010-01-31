Kile to race this weekend

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Mikey Kile is set to race in the Lucas Oil Slick Mist 200 next weekend.

Kile, a native of Westlake, is a former 7Sports Person of the Week. He proved to be the fastest car in the test prior to this weekends race. Kile consistently raced faster than more than 60 other cars.

The race, a part of the ARCA ReMax Series, will be held at Daytona Motor Speedway a week before the Daytona 500 on Saturday, Feb. 6th at 3:30 p.m.

