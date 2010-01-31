Saints fan paints his house black and gold

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - John Haley decided to do something different when showing his Saints pride, he painted his house black and gold.

"I try to be unique, I try not to do something that everybody else is doing, so more or less, I just had the idea that I liked the Saints colors, so I went with the gold and black," said Haley.

On every game day thousands of Saints fans can say they've painted their faces or even their chests, but very few can say they've painted their house black and gold.

Even though Haley could not be more excited by the Saints' first ever Super Bowl, he has stuck by his team for a long time.

"I've been a Saints fan a long time, since we were wearing the bags and people were making fun of us," said Haley.

While very excited about the recognition his black and gold house is receiving, what Haley truly wants is a Super Bowl win next Sunday.

