Opelousas honors Devery Henderson with a parade

OPELOUSAS, LA (KPLC) - When the Saints go marching in, to Miami that is, they will be marching in with, starting wide receiver, and Opelousas native, Devery Henderson. In his honor, the proud city of Opelousas held a parade.

After the parade, the community came out to the football field where Devery played in high school.

To show their support, proud fans gathered in the placed where it all started for Devery, and number one on the guest list was his mom.

"I'm excited, not shocked but excited. Everything has been going well for them this year. I am so glad that they made it to the super bowl," said Cheryl Lemon, Devery's Mother.

Devery's family scored front row seats to the black and gold pep rally. They could hardly contain their excitement.

"I am glad everyone is supporting him, throughout the community. I am proud for all of the things everyone is doing for him," said Delores Lemon, Devery's Grandmother.

"It means a lot to us. We are very proud of Devery," said Lena Taylor, Devery's Grandmother.

Opelousas police chief, Perry Gallow, took part in the festivities. He said the community cannot wait to cheer for the Saints on Sunday, especially with one of their own playing such a big role.

"This is a historic moment for the state of Louisiana. To know that an Opelousas native has played an intrical part in their success, makes it even that much better," said Chief Gallow.

