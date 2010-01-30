Saints lack players with Super Bowl experience

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The veteran cores of the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints are still in tact from each of their 2006 Championship runs… the only difference is the Colts run ended in a Super Bowl Championship.

There are only four Saints on the active roster that have Super Bowl experience. Head coach Sean Payton is hoping to make up for their lack of experience on the big stage with some players college experiences.

Though it can't truly prepare them for the game ahead, Payton is hoping players like Reggie Bush can use their experience on the BCS national stage to help the Saints on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bush stated, "Well obviously that's not the Super Bowl, but it definitely does give you championship experience, and I think you can fall back on that somewhat, but obviously this is a different level," Bush said, "You can only use that so much. You know we don't have a whole lot of Super Bowl experience, but we have the chemistry with this team that's like no other team I've ever been on and to me it's one of the main reasons we've been able to be so successful."

