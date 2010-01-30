Democrats want Jindal to file 'Who Dat' lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Democrats want Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal to get into the "Who Dat" fray with the NFL.

The Democrats' governing body called on Jindal Saturday to stand up for the "rights of the citizens of the state of Louisiana" to use the term Who Dat and the fleur-de-lis symbol.

Some T-shirt makers in the state have been hit with cease & desist letters from the NFL demanding that they stop selling shirts with the traditional cheer of New Orleans Saints fans. The NFL claims the shirts infringe on a legal trademark it owns.

Louisianians, including members of the state's congressional delegation, say it's ridiculous for the NFL to claim ownership of a saying or symbol that predates the Saints.

The Louisiana Democratic State Central Committee voted unanimously to call on Jindal to ask the state attorney general to file a lawsuit in the matter.

