"Who Dat" champagne about to pop? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"Who Dat" champagne about to pop?

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles family plans to finally open a 27-year old bottle of "Who Dat" champagne if the Saints win the super bowl next week.

Scott Broussard of Lake Charles inherited the bottle of "Who Dat" champagne shortly after his grandfather passed away in 2002.

"My grandfather did a lot of work in New Orleans in the early 1980s," said Broussard. "He found this bottle while he was there."

The bottle of "Who Dat" champagne was made in 1983 and attached to it is the original price tag of $4.19.

"My grandfather would always say that we'll open it when the Saints win the super bowl," said Broussard.

As the Saints march to the super bowl for the first time, Broussard is preparing for a hopeful victory next Sunday.

"We have the glasses ready and all we need are the Saints to win because I want that top popped," said Broussard.

While the Broussard cannot wait to the pop the cork, he says he'll only do it if the Saints actually win the super bowl.

"If they don't win the super bowl, then it stays shut," said Broussard.

Broussard said he plans to hold fast to his grandfather's wish and only open the bottle when the Saints win.

"Hopefully it will happen on my watch," said Broussard. "I don't want to have to pass the torch."

