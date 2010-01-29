McNeese, Auburn game may not happen

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to a local newspaper in Decatur, Alabama, the McNeese State football team is scheduled to visit the Auburn Tigers on November 5, 2012 - but it turns out, that may not be the case.



According to the Decatur Daily, the game is scheduled for November 2012. However, McNeese Athletic Director Tommy McClelland said on Friday that the report is wrong.



McClelland says that McNeese was in talks with Auburn at one time to play a game, and had initially agreed to play on the 2012 date mentioned, but because the Southland Conference rescheduled some games, the game will not happen.



McNeese is now scheduled to have a conference game that day.



Auburn Athletic Department officials cannot confirm or deny the report. The buyout for Auburn to play McNeese is reportedly $400,000.



