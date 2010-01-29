CPSO arrests two for theft of copper wiring - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests two for theft of copper wiring

Charles Ward, Jr., left, and Samuel Moore, right (Source: CPSO) Charles Ward, Jr., left, and Samuel Moore, right (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Lake Charles, LA – On January 14 and 19 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives began an investigation involving theft of copper wiring from several telephones poles on Robinson Rd.; Helms Rd.; Pine Pasture Rd.; and Hwy. 397 in south Lake Charles after an employee of an electric company reported the theft.  

On January 26 while being questioned by CPSO detectives, Charles C. Ward, Jr., 20, 2187 E. Gauthier Rd., # 28, Lake Charles, confirmed stealing the copper wire.  He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of theft; and 2 counts of criminal damage to property.

On January 27, detectives questioned Samuel D. Moore, 23, 904 W. Center St., DeQuincy, who also confirmed to the theft of the wire.  Further investigation revealed Moore had sold the same type of wire to a local scrap yard on January 14.  He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of theft and 2 counts of criminal damage to property.

A total of approximately 1,800 pounds of copper wiring was stolen with a value of $9,000.

Judge Robert Wyatt set their bonds at $10,000 each.

CPSO Detective Deveda Benoit is the lead investigator on this case.

