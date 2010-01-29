Stores pick up after smash and grab

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Convenient stores in the lake area have been the target for a string of smash and grab robberies within the last week.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case closely and they feel they are close to catching the suspect.

In the meantime, the convenient stores hit by the smash and grab robberies are picking up from the damages.

Wayne Owens, store manager of The Store, says a very large vehicle crashed straight through the store early Sunday, January 24th.

"When I arrived here, I could feel my jaw drop," said Owens. "It looked like a bomb had gone off in it."

Owens says the robber got away with a few shelve items before getting away quickly.

But Owens says the robbery only delayed the store from opening by 20 minutes.

"We had neighbors from around the store who'd come around and help us clean up," said Owens. "I say we were blessed because God just made this come together after this happened."

But things were different for Bayou Landing in Carlyss.

The robber hit this store Thursday, January 21st where they left the same type of tracks.

Store clerks at Bayou Landing say the individual drove straight through the front doors of Bayou Landing, damaging the store enough to close the business for at least 5 days.

Other victims of the smash and grab robberies include the Shell station on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Delta 7 on Park Road in Moss Bluff, and Rudy's in Westlake.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

