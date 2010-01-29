DeRidder man arrested for rape charges

By Shawn Herndon – sherndon@kplctv.com

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder teen is behind bars today after being charged with Forcible Rape.

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, 17 year old Dillan W. Gandy was arrested Thursday afternoon. This was after an investigation that he had forcible sex with a 16 year old girl while living at a residence in DeRidder.

Gandy's bond has been set at $65,000 and he was processed into the Parish jail.

