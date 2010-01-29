DHH: 2 more die of swine flu in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State health officials say two more people have died in the past week of swine-flu related illness, bringing the H1N1 death toll in Louisiana to 43.

The latest deaths were two women, one from the Alexandria area and the other from the Monroe area.

The state Department of Health and Hospitals says about 237,000 people in Louisiana currently have or have had the H1N1 flu.

Officials say the swine flu vaccine is now available to anyone. Since October, the vaccine had been available to high-risk groups only. More than 346,951 doses of the vaccine have been given.

DHH says it has seen a noticeable decrease in influenza transmission over the past several weeks. However, the agency warns residents to continue to take precautions as transmissions could increase as the state moves into winter and regular flu season

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.