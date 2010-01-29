Remembering the victims: Memorial march Saturday

JENNINGS, La. (AP) - Jefferson Davis Parish residents will come together Saturday to remember the victims of what many fear may be a serial killer.

Laconia Shontel "Muggy" Brown, who would have turned 25 this week, was found lying on a south Jennings street by a police officer on routine patrol the morning of May 29, 2008.

She was the fifth of what would soon be eight women whose mysterious deaths have unsettled this south Louisiana community.

On Saturday, family and friends of Brown and the other victims will hold their second memorial march to remember the victims, whose deaths all remained unsolved.

Kindra Brown tells the American Press the march is an important way to honor her younger sister's memory and her life.

Last year nearly 200 people, mostly Brown's family, attended the march.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.