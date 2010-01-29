NFL player speaks to students about success, offers camp

By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Students of T.S. Cooley Elementary were treated to a special guest speaker on Friday. Cincinnati Bengal Kyries Hebert spoke to students about the importance of a quality education leading to success in life. Hebert is a native of Eunice and a graduate of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Kyries stayed after his talk to sign autographs for the students. He said he is excited to offer a football, cheer, & dance camp to students ages 8-18 on April 3, 2010 in Eunice. Students will work with NFL players and cheerleaders to improve their skills on the field and on the sidelines.

The camp costs $45, but scholarships are available. Some of the money raised will go to the Eunice High School Athletic Department.

For more information on how to apply for the camp and the scholarships, visit www.kyhebert.com.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.