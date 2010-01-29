New details about phone tampering of Senator Landrieu's office

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawyer for one of four conservative activists accused of tampering with a Louisiana senator's phones says they hoped to embarrass her over claims her staff ignored calls critical of her stance on health care reform. J. Garrison Jordan is an attorney for suspect Robert Flanagan.

He denies the men sought to disable or wiretap the phones in Sen. Mary Landrieu's office at a federal building in New Orleans. Jordan said Thursday they were trying to document allegations that Landrieu's staff has been ignoring phone calls about the Democratic senator's health care position. Among those arrested Monday was 25-year-old James O'Keefe.

He gained notoriety last year with hidden-camera videos showing him dressed as a pimp and exposing irregularities in offices of the liberal community-organizing group ACORN.

KPLC 2009 All rights reserved.