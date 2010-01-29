Search begins to replace MSU President Dr. Robert Hebert

By Michael Addison - email

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The University of Louisiana system begins its search for a new president for McNeese State University Friday morning.

A search committee chaired by system president Dr. Randy Moffett meets at 10:30 a.m. in Baton Rouge.

Dr. Hebert announced earlier this month he will step down June 30.

He has been president for 23 years, and has served at McNeese for more than 40 years.

The McNeese president search committee will hold a public forum on Tuesday, February 9 at 1 p.m. in Stokes Auditorium on the McNeese campus.

The forum's purpose is to gather input from students, faculty, staff and the public about the new president.

