Paul makes the NBA All-Star team

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - He has to be considered one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

Now, once again, he'll get to play on one of the NBA's biggest stages.

New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul has been named as a reserve on the Western Conference All-Star team. CP3 has now made the Western Conference squad for three-straight years.

He's only the second player in franchise history to ever accomplish that feat. The other was Glen Rice (1996-1998).

Paul is averaging 20.5 points, 11.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season. He was taken fourth overall by the Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft.

The NBA All-Star game is on Sunday, February 14th.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.