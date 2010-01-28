Friend Ships voyage making good progress

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Friend Ships crew on their way to Haiti is making good progress according to Captain Stanley Langaker.

"The trip has been great," says Captain Langaker. "We've had a little wind and then it slows down a little bit. We should make it to Haiti within the next 4 days."

Members of Friend Ships who did not go to Haiti have instant communication with those on board the ship.

"We receive a noon report everyday," says Sandra Tipton, president of Friend Ships. "The captain sends us a few particulars about the ship and the voyage."

Captain Langaker says the water has gotten to a few members on board.

"About half of them have been a little sea sick," says Captain Langaker. "But they're doing good now."

Sondra says checking on the crew through instant communication is wonderful.

"When we started the ministry there was very little way to communicate," says Tipton. This is very nice because we're able to coordinate a lot better and talk when we need to."

We'll continue to keep you updated on the progress of the Friend Ships crew and their journey to Haiti.

Tipton says the public is welcome to make donations for Friend Ships' second voyage.

Donations can be dropped off at the Friend Ships office at 1019 North 1st Street.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.