Hurt knee of not, Shockey intends to play

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - For the second time in three seasons, Jeremy Shockey's team is in the Super Bowl.

This time he's hoping to play after sitting out injured when the 2007 New York Giants won it all.

Shockey says he appreciates all the work the Saints have done to get to the first Super Bowl in the club's history. He says he intends to be all business in Miami next week until the game is over.

Including the playoffs, the Saints are 15-0 when Shockey plays, 0-3 when he doesn't.

Shockey injured his right knee in the Saints' first playoff victory over Arizona but has kept playing. He says he'll be ready when the Saints meet the Indianapolis Colts on Feb. 7.

