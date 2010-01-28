Carjacker to spend 30 years in jail

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's a total of 50 years in jail for a man who went on a violent carjacking spree in October 2009.

Joshua Clark was sentenced to 30 years for a recent guilty plea of Manslaughter, and 20 years for Carjacking.

The sentences will run concurrent with one another, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension.

Clark turned himself in to authorities who were looking him and his alleged accomplice, Jimmy Bartie, in connection to the October carjacking spree that left one man shot and in serious condition.

Authorities say DNA results are pending for Bartie, who is a co-defendant in the case.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.