Washington-Marion no longer on restrictive probation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's a huge ruling for Washington-Marion's boys basketball program.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has lifted the restrictive probation they placed on the program, allowing them to compete for honors this season.

Even though the program is still on probation, they are no longer on restrictive probation. And that's a big deal.

It matters a lot because now the team is eligible to win the district championship as well as the state championship this season.

This all stems from an incident that occurred last season when Washington-Marion was punished for the usage and attempted cover-up of an ineligible player. They were kept out of the 2009 postseason as part of their punishment.

Calcasieu Parish Superintendent of Schools Wayne Savoy says this ruling is a chance for Washington-Marion to move on.

"I was very, very, very proud," Savoy said. "I thanked the LHSAA for giving us a chance to prove we're going to do what we needed to do and we did. I'm very happy for the children at that school and the Washington-Marion community."

Savoy says he wants all of the schools in the parish to "play by the rules" and the children themselves should not be punished for this incident.

"I'm not a very emotional guy," Savoy said. "But it was very important to me that children understand that sometimes they may not get a break. But if they keep working hard and doing the right things, the breaks are going to come. For our children, that break came."

When asked about the investigation concerning who was responsible for the actual attempted cover-up, Savoy says that matter is "still open."

