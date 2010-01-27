Owners: Rhonda and Jim Kleckley

2910 Ryan St.

Lake Charles, La. 70601

Two doors down from Books-A-Million in the Southgate Shopping Center

337-493-8529

fax: 337-491-6749

Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm

Sunday 1pm-6pm

Website: Add us on Facebook! Simply type "Accessory Zone" into your Facebook search bar!

Accessory Zone strives to make sure that we always have the latest trends in Junior and Missy apparel as well as an extensive selection of accessories ranging from jewelry to handbags, wallets, watches, and much, much more! We also carry a wide variety of gift items and home décor to be your one-stop, gift-giving shop complete with complimentary gift wrapping year-round! Accessory Zone specializes in ear piercing from infants to adults keeping our highly trained professional piercers on hand at all times so that no appointment is necessary.

Accessory Zone has been in business since 1986, and has grown tremendously since that time. Having begun as a small boutique in the Prien Lake Mall, we have expanded our inventory and services to better suit the needs of Southwest Louisiana.

Customer service is our number one priority. From the moment a customer enters the store until the time that they leave, our goal is to make sure that they have a personal shopping experience. Anticipating our customers' needs, we have shipments arriving daily and also offer our Special Request program to reserve not only hard-to-find, best selling items, but also special orders for events such as Mardi Gras balls, Homecomings, Proms, pageants, and weddings to name a few.

With our customer base continuously growing, we are consistently bringing in the latest trends from New York and Dallas to keep the store looking fresh, new, and updated. Our customers know that they can expect to see new merchandise at every visit and our goal is to make that happen.