Cowboys release 2010 football schedule

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - October 16th can't come soon enough for Cowboy fans.

McNeese State has released their 2010 football schedule. The biggest matchup has to be their historic, first-ever showdown against the LSU Tigers on October 16th in Baton Rouge.

Other non-conference games on the schedule include a road game against Missouri, a home game against soon-to-be Southland Conference opponent Lamar, and a home game against Cal Poly.

The Cal Poly matchup is a makeup game. MSU and Cal Poly were supposed to lock up in 2008, but it was cancelled due to Hurricane Ike.

Lamar is re-starting their football program. They will officially resume play by opening up against the Pokes in Lake Charles.

Here is the complete 2010 McNeese State football schedule:

Sept. 4 - Lamar - 7pm

Sept. 11 - @ Missouri - TBA

Sept. 18 - OPEN

Sept. 25 - Cal Poly - 7pm

Oct. 2 - @ Northwestern St. - TBA

Oct. 9 - Stephen F. Austin - 7pm

Oct. 16 - @ LSU - 7pm

Oct. 23 - @ Southeastern - TBA

Oct. 30 - Nicholls St. (HC) - 7pm

Nov. 6 - @ Sam Houston St. - TBA

Nov. 13 - Texas State - 7pm

Nov. 20 - @ Central Arkansas - TBA





***HOME GAMES ARE IN BOLD

