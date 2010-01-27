Toyota Recall

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With growing concerns about the safety of it's vehicles, Toyota is now shutting down assembly lines, and suspending sales of 8 models.

"In many ways it's unprecedented, even a little bit shocking. But ultimately, I think it's the right thing for Toyota to be doing." said Jeremy Anwyl CEO of edmunds.com

The dramatic move comes after months of complaints about accidents caused by Toyota vehicles accelerating out of control.

Four people died just outside of Dallas, when their Toyota Avalon crashed through a fence and flipped into a pond.

Last week, Toyota announced a recall of 2.3 million models over concerns with sticking accelerator pedals .

But, now the car maker is taking another huge step, removing 65-percent of it's inventory from showroom floors.

"A lot of the vehicles on the lot can not be sold, but some of them can. We just have to look at the car and see if it is a certain type of foot pedal," said Philip Tarver owner of Lake Charles Toyota.

If you own a Toyota and you have concerns, you bring it in to Lake Charles Toyota and they can hook it up to a machine, and test it to see if your vehicle is running properly.

"We are going the extra mile, and Toyota is going the extra mile. We want to make sure people are secure and comfortable with their vehicle," said Tarver.

Lake Charles Toyota has received many phone calls, with people wanting to schedule an appointment to have their vehicle checked.

"I asked them to check the accelerator, because I was a little nervous when I heard about the recall. He looked at the accelerator pedal and I have one of the good ones. I don't have anything to worry about," said Becky Mestayer.

"I questioned the service people here about it. They were very kind, and explained everything to me. They are checking my car out to make sure everything is alright," said Evelyn Smith.

There is no word yet on when the fix for the affected cars will be available.

The following list are the vehicles that are currently not being sold:

2009-2010 RAV4,

2009-2010 Corolla,

2009-2010 Matrix,

2005-2010 Avalon,

Certain 2007-2010 Camry,

2010 Highlander,

2007-2010 Tundra,

2008-2010 Sequoia

