Proceeds from Saints signs go to Haiti

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Signs Now, a local sign store, is selling Saints signs and giving the proceeds to Haiti.

The business is selling 18 X 24 yard signs for $10 and decals for $5.

John Berryhill, co-owner of the store, says the business immediately began making the signs right after the Saints championship game on Sunday.

"The word is out and people are coming in to get them just as fast as we can print them," says Berryhill.

The sign sale is made possible through a signature fund that allows all proceeds from the sales to help Friend Ships on their efforts in Haiti.  

"With all the hurting and relief efforts needed now in Haiti, we thought it would be a great opportunity to help them out and also share in the excitement of the Saints going to the first Super Bowl," says Berryhill.

Customers are also excited about the relief effort through the Saints signs.

"I was happy to come by and get one of these signs," says Mary Frances Hall, a Saints fan. "I think it's a great idea."

"It's great that we're able to cheer on the Saints to victory and help out the guys in Haiti at the same time," says John Hendricks, a Saints fan.

Signs Now plans to continue making and selling the signs through the Super Bowl.

The business is located at 1400 East McNeese Street in Lake Charles.

