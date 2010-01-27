Sticky gas pedals force Toyota to suspend sales

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Toyota has announced that it is going to temporarily suspend the sales of some of its cars and trucks while it tries to correct a problem that caused about 2.3 million vehicles to be recalled last week.

Toyota is telling dealers to stop selling eight models and even shutting down their production amid fears of faulty accelerators.

The affected models are:

2009 and 2010 Rav4, Corolla and Matrix

2005 to 2010 Avalon

Some 2007 to 2010 Camrys

2010 Highlander

2007 to 2010 Tundras

2008 to 2010 Sequoias

Toyota says engineers are trying to find a fix as quickly as possible. If any customers have questions, they're instructed to call Toyota.

