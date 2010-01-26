Hartley tells the story

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Garrett Hartley was the man who kicked the state of Louisiana into jubilation.

The Saints' 23-year-old kicker hit the 40-yard field goal that defeated the Vikings, won the NFC championship for the Saints, and sent New Orleans to their first ever Super Bowl appearance.

Hartley says a visit with kicking consultant John Carney during the game helped him get ready for the big moment.

"He just told me to go out there and isolate yourself," Hartley said. "You're in your own little world in a way. You're still paying attention. You're into the game. But you're envisioning what might come and what could be later down the road."

Head coach Sean Payton says he talked to Hartley about game winning situations recently.

"Last week, I had said something to him at that point in regards to when it comes time for you to hit a game winning kick, what do you want me to tell you?"

As for what he said during the actual game, Payton tried to give Hartley some advice.

"I don't know if he heard me. I said there's a little tiny fleur-de-lis up there between the uprights," Payton said. "Why don't you try to hit that fleur-de-lis?"

"Coach Payton kept going out there and talking to him," Saints wide receiver Lance Moore said. "I said, leave the guy alone. But hey, he was ready for that situation."

The Saints will play the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.