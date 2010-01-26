Horse owner under the gun to care for animals - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Horse owner under the gun to care for animals

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) - Off of Highway 171 near Fitzenreiter, a colt had to be put down last Friday after suffering from starvation and sickness. Calcasieu Animal Control officials say the owner will be charged with cruelty. "We couldn't get him up on his legs again. And once he had been down for that long of time, it was just next to impossible. It was the kindest thing to put him down," explains Diana Morales with Calcasieu Animal Control.

Two horses remain and the owner has been told by animal control to get veterinary care for them by noon Wednesday or face possibly more cruelty charges. The animals now have hay and some water. But neighbor Raymond LeDay feels it's too little, too late."lThe water is just about all gone now. And there's a little bit of hay left. But these animals are all bony and they're starving. There's a situation here that nobody really seems to want to come out and enforce and say, 'Listen, you either going to comply or you going to go to jail or we gonna put a $500 fine on you."

And Herbert "Johnson, who lives across the street, believes a variety of laws have not been enforced. I don't think it's fair for me because I'm retired now. I'm afraid this is going to effect my health."

This horse was removed from its owner due to cruelty. For now it's at the Calcasieu sheriff's farm behind the jail. But animal control's Diana Morales says there are not enough foster homes for such animals.  "We can put them at the sheriff's office but you can't leave them there indefinitely."

She Hates to see animals suffer the fate of the colt euthanized.  "If it's still a healthy or if it's still an animal that can be fed and taken care of and brought back to health I would much rather see someone who loves animals take it and keep it."

Markets for unwanted horses are have decreased now that slaughtering horses is illegal in the U.S. 

The name of the horse owner is being withheld until the district attorney's office reviews the case and decides whether to accept felony or misdemeanor charges.  We'll let you know once a decision is made.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly