LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Darrell and Kristine Seaward root for the Saints on every drive...literally.

"Something they've never seen before. They honk and wave," said the Seawards.

The Seawards don't own just any old van, their restored 1978 Volkswagen Transporter is known as the Who Dat Mobile.

"I've always wanted an old Volkswagen bus, and I came across one, one day and I said here we go, we're going to paint it up, we're big saints fans, so what other way to paint it than a Who Dat bus," Darrell said.

The idea of a Who Dat Mobile sounded great to Darrell and his buddies, but when he told Kristine, it wasn't exactly music to her ears.

"I thought he was crazy at first, and once he got it home and we looked at it, it really wasn't that bad as far as being in tact and fixable, so I said lets go," Kristine said.

Creating the Who Dat Mobile was not an easy project. It took the Seawards nearly two years transform the Transporter, and there is still more work to be done.

Darrell stated, "We're still only about 95% complete, we got special pillows being made with the NFC Championship shirts, and stuff like that, that we're going to put in it, "

Once complete, the Who Dat Mobile will make its debut in New Orleans next season.

"A lot of people wanted to hurry up and get it ready so we could take it down this season, that didn't happen, but it will be even better next year," said Kristine.

If the saints win the Super Bowl, you can probably bet another Who Dat Mobile makeover will be in store.

